Sergeant Sophia Henry from the Traffic Department encouraged citizens and residents to adhere to the traffic changes in effect for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches in St. Kitts from Sept. 10-17 while appearing on the “Policing With You” programme Thursday.

“I would like the general public to please remember the areas that are restricted, that will be one-ways, and where persons can and cannot park…abide by the rules and everything will flow,” Sergeant Henry said.

She said on match days traffic will flow in one direction — northward along Victoria Road, westward along Lozack Road and eastward along the road north of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and southward along Park Range.

Sergeant Henry added parking will be restricted on the streets immediately surrounding the park unless persons present an appropriate parking pass. Residents in the area will be permitted to park where they are accustomed, with some exceptions. Some parking will be reserved on Lozack Road between Park Range and Burt Street for officials.

“Vehicles parked in a restricted area will be towed. If you come through an entrance that you are not supposed to, you can be ticketed,” she said.

Henry said owners of vehicles that are towed will have to report to the Traffic Department with a valid form of ID and proof of ownership of the vehicle. Towed vehicles will be housed at the Defence Force and will incur a fee of EC$150 for the vehicle to be returned to the owner.

Henry encouraged persons attending the games to carpool, as parking within close proximity of the stadium will be limited.

Additionally, roads will be closed to regular traffic from approximately 2:30 p.m. daily on match days. Persons collecting children from schools in the area will be allowed to do so. Henry advised parents to indicate to the Officer or Traffic Warden on duty that they were going to the school.

Provisions will be put in place for persons living with disabilities to have easier access to the park entrance.