A career in nursing has much more to offer than the traditional role of a bedside caregiver — nursing offers several areas of specialization, President of the Retired Energetic Nurses Touching All Lives (RENTAL) association, Mary Liburd, noted on Wednesday’s edition of the radio and television programme “Working for You,” explainingnurses fulfil many roles.

“In nursing, you can be [a] nurse anaesthetists, a nurse practitioner, you can be in the paediatric ward, you can do ER (Emergency Room), and psychiatric care,” President Liburd stated, adding other roles are available, particularly to men, which can make for a rewarding and productive career choice.

RENTAL is on a drive to recruit more men to fill the position of nurses.Liburd and her team are hosting a conference from Oct. 24-26 to help raise the awareness of job options in the nursing field and to recruit men. The event will be held at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI).

Secondary school students are expected to be among the participants. Each high school was invited to send five students to participate in the conference — three of which should be males.

At the end of the 2½-day conference, Liburd and her team expect to see an enhanced positive attitude towards men entering the field of nursing; patients and the public in general, appreciating the work done by male nurses, and a change in the stigma that men who choose a career in nursing are settling for a job as opposed to becoming a doctor.