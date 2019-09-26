Officials from the Retried Energetic Nurses Touching All Lives (RENTAL) organization are taking on the challenge of trying to recruit males in St. Kitts and Nevis to the nursing profession by organizing a conference under the theme “Male Nurses: Why Not?” to be held at the conference room of the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) Oct. 24-26.

That challenge is significant given the stereotypes that exist in the twin-island Federation, and across many other Caribbean countries, towards male nurses.

“We see that there are shortages all over the world in nursing and to recruit men and motivate them to [join] the field of nursing would be of great help,” President of RENTAL, Mary Liburd, said on the Sept. 25 “Working for You” programme. “We have targeted persons in the region to come to this conference and the purpose is to recruit, train, and retain men in nursing.”

Additionally, organizers sent invitations to each local high school asking for five students to attend the conference, three of whom should be males.

Attendees will hear from several prominent individuals in the field of healthcare including officials from John Hopkins University in the United States, The St. Maarten Medical Centre, and other reputable institutions in the Caribbean and St. Kitts and Nevis.

At the end of the two and a half-day conference, President Liburd and her team expect to see a more open and positive attitude towards men entering the field of nursing; patients and the public in general, appreciating the work done by male nurses, and a change in the stigma that men who choose a career in nursing are settling for a job as opposed to becoming a doctor.