Reward on offer for Missing Teen

Basseterre, St. Kitts- A reward is being offered by the family of missing teenager Leana Napoleon for information regarding her whereabouts.
Leanna Napoleon was reported missing after she was last seen on Monday (May 08) in the vicinity of Buckley’s Site and on Fort Street.
Napoleon is described as 5 feet, 5 inches in height; of Brown Complexion; Medium Build with long black hair.
Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Crime Mr. Andre Mitchell indicated that the fund was established by concerned individuals for the purpose of reuniting Leanna Napoleon with her family.
“If you have information on the whereabouts of Leanna or if you have heard something as it relates to her whereabouts, please call the Police,” Mitchell urged.
The public is also asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 465-4221, any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App with information regarding this investigation.