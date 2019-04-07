Shawn Richards, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, has welcomed three new members to the St. Kitts and Nevis CARICOM Youth Ambassador (CYA) Programme and encouraged them to continue to give faithful service to the young people in the twin-island Federation.

He shared the message on April 1 during a familiarization meeting with the new members Male CYA Dwane Hendrickson and CYA Corp Members Wricherley Gumbs, Shane Browne, and Steven Phillip. Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment Pierre Liburd, Senior Youth Officer Sahira David, and Female CYA Marecia Pemberton also attended the courtesy meeting.

Richards said that an important role of the CYAs and the support team is to work alongside the staff of the department as they seek to empower young persons in all communities.

Richards also said that he was particularly struck by the volunteerism and commitment to service displayed by the young men. He said that they stand as a shining example for other males, particularly those who are vulnerable to antisocial elements.

Richards said that he was looking forward to hearing more about the contributions of the group.