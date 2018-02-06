Ritz-Carlton hotel brand coming to St. Kitts another sign of confidence in the economy

From press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – As a result of the work by the Team Unity-led government, St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to witness the commencement of construction on three new hotel developments in the federation in 2018, which would add to the already impressive list of luxury brand establishments already operating here.

This “tremendous” news, according to Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, is another sign of the strong confidence investors have in the government and economy of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Harris announced during his Feb. 1 press conference that the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company L.L.C., part of Marriott International, will open a Ritz-Carlton Resort in St. Kitts in 2021 on the Southeast Peninsula. The 125-suite resort will include 25 branded villas and residences, as well as a luxury spa, several swimming pools and indoor and outdoor dining facilities.

“What is important is that they tell us that the Ritz-Carlton Resort will create [more than] 300 new jobs when construction starts – and they expect to start later on this year in 2018,” Harris said, adding that a further 250 permanent jobs will be made available once the resort is operational.

In addition to the Ritz-Carlton Resort, Harris noted that his Team Unity Cabinet will soon announce the names of two other leading hotel brands that have serious interest in operating in St. Kitts. “The St. Kitts and Nevis we have the honour to govern and administer is a well-sought after destination for investment, education, research, work, residence and holiday,” Harris said. “Why such great confidence by discerning people in St. Kitts and Nevis? The answer, in part, is that our country is being excellently managed. Its fiscal house is in order. Property rights are being protected and respected. Workers rights are legislatively enshrined and stability and democracy are alive and well in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Harris said the St. Kitts and Nevis that his government envisages is “one in which there is inclusive growth that benefits all in our society. It must benefit our bar operators, our taxi men and women, our vendors at Black Rocks, on our beaches and elsewhere.”