The upscale Ritz-Carlton hotel chain has announced it will be constructing a resort at the South-Eastern Peninsula of St. Kitts with an opening expected in 2021. The announcement came on the heels of the Federation being named in the news media as the place to be in the Caribbean during 2018.

This will be the chain’s first development in the Federation and Ritz-Carlton officials expressed their excitement at the prospect. “We are excited to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to the stunning island of St. Kitts and are happy to have found the right opportunity to do so,” said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton.

“This collaboration will help meet the increased demand for luxury travel offerings on St. Kitts and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service set against such a breathtaking backdrop.”

The Ritz-Carlton resort, which will include 125 suites plus 25 branded villas and residences, will be located on the picturesque Southeast Peninsula of the island facing the Caribbean Sea. From this location there is easy access to the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brimstone Hill, downtown Basseterre and the local beaches of both leeward and windward sides of the Caribbean Sea.

The resort will offer a wide range of amenities including a luxury spa, several swimming pools set within the lush tropical landscape, and spectacular indoor and outdoor dining facilities and meeting spaces.

“We are delighted to see this first step in what will be a major project on the Southeast Peninsula of the island,” said The Honourable Lindsay Fitz-Patrick Grant, minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce for St. Kitts. “We have maintained our focus on enhancing our tourism offerings and we are committed to ensuring sustainable investment and employment in St. Kitts. I am elated that we have such an eminent group working together on this project in what is surely going to be one of the best resorts in the Caribbean.”

The Ritz-Carlton resort will be the anchor of a larger development project led by The Liamuiga Corporation in association with Jim Wrightsman, Principal of the development management firm The JSW|Group. The exciting multi-phased project is situated on a stunningly picturesque 254-acre site fronting two sides of the Caribbean Sea. The project design team includes talented local professionals and consultants and an award-winning collaboration of the Coleman Partners Architects, Three Architecture Inc. and Marzipan Interior Design.

The Ritz-Carlton resort is estimated to create 300 jobs on the island during construction, with a further expected 250 jobs once the resort is operational. “We are delighted to be working with the government of St. Kitts and we are excited to help bring the iconic Ritz-Carlton brand to this exclusive destination,” said William Anderson, Managing Director of The Liamuiga Corporation.