ROC (Taiwan) commits to further strengthen diplomatic ties with St. Kitts and Nevis

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – After close to 34 years of mutually beneficial relations, the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has signaled its intention to further cement its diplomatic relationship with the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

That was the message delivered by Taiwan’s vice minister of foreign affairs, His Excellency José María Liu, on behalf of Taiwan’s president, Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-Wen, when he met with the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, on Aug. 24 at government headquarters.

Liu said his government’s plan to further deepen its bilateral relations with St. Kitts and Nevis will be coordinated through three specified areas; (1) the purchasing of products produced here in the federation, once these products are standardized and meet all of Taiwan’s sanitary regulations; (2) encouraging Taiwanese enterprises to seek investment opportunities that are available in St. Kitts and Nevis; and (3) through the provision of assistance toward the completion of infrastructure projects.

In response, Harris expressed his profound gratitude to the Taiwanese government for its continued partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis.

Harris also reflected on the longstanding relationship shared between both nations, adding, “You were the first among the world body of near 200 countries with which St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations and that makes the relationship extremely special. Today, of all those countries with whom Taiwan had established diplomatic relationships, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent are the two that remain in the Caribbean. St. Kitts, of course, has had this long, unbroken relationship with Taiwan and we hope, for you, this relationship is as treasured and as special as it is for the people of St. Kitts.”

Harris noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has and will continue to be a sincere ally of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“We have, over the years, continued to be a reliable friend and partner in Taiwan’s own aspirations to be of service to the wider international community, whether at the World Health Assembly, the WTO, the United Nations— at every forum St. Kitts has been a credible, reliable and sincere advocate on Taiwan’s behalf,” Harris said. “And we intend to continue in that regard because we strongly believe that Taiwan and its people have so much to give to the world in a variety of areas based on your knowledge and experience.”

Also present during Thursday’s meeting were ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou; permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Andrew Skerritt; foreign offficer Kervin Lloyd and staff of the Taiwan Embassy in St. Kitts.

St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) established diplomatic relations on Sept. 23, 1983.