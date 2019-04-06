Residents who had the roof of their homes damaged as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 have been assured that help is on the way via the Hurricane Roof Repair Programme.

Since the relief measure was introduced in April 2018, more than 2,000 households in St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited. At Tuesday’s Community Consultation, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said the government will respond shortly to people who are suitably qualified for assistance.

“All genuine cases of damage by hurricane will be dealt with, and will be dealt with before June [2019],” Harris said, to much applause from the audience at the Newtown Community Centre. “That is the promise we make as we wind down the programme.”

Harris also said that people who qualify for the assistance would have had to be previously registered. He also stressed that the damage must have been caused by either Hurricane Irma or Maria.

“Those whose cases are not of hurricane damage will have to be addressed through another programme,” he said.