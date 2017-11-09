Ross Med School: From Dominica to St.Kitts to Tennessee

More than 1,400 students, faculty and staff from Dominica’s hurricane wrecked Ross School of Medicine (RUSM), currently studying on a cruise ship moored at St. Kitts, will be on the move again for their coming winter semester, this time to Knoxville, Tennessee, USA.

.

RUSM plans to relocate from its temporary St. Kitts home on the cruise ship GNV Excellent to facilities owned by Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), based in Harrogate and with operations in Knoxville. It will provide the necessary operational capacity and the technical capabilities to support RUSM faculty, students and staff.

“While the island of Dominica continues to rebuild, we are pleased to have forged this arrangement with an outstanding university like LMU,” said William F. Owen, MD, dean and chancellor of RUSM. “The continuity of our students’ education and their academic programming is our highest priority, and we are pleased to work with LMU to make these extraordinary facilities available.”

RUSM plans to continue to use its own medical sciences curriculum and faculty while making use of the LMU teaching and office facilities, including an anatomy lab. Efforts are underway by RUSM and Adtalem Global Education to acquire all necessary regulatory approvals and finalize other details.

“Lincoln Memorial University is proud to be able to assist Ross University School of Medicine under these extreme circumstances. As an institution with a strong commitment to combating health care shortages in Appalachia and beyond, there is a synergy in providing the students and faculty of RUSM a home away from home while they rebuild from this fall’s devastating hurricanes,” said LMU Chairman Autry O.V. “Pete” DeBusk.

“Our recent purchase of the spacious west Knoxville property enables us to step up to help RUSM. Over the next year, LMU will continue to develop its plans to further expand its health offerings in Knoxville. In the meantime, we’re pleased to accommodate RUSM with an excellent facility that is well-suited in size and scale to meet the needs of a medical school curriculum.”

Lincoln Memorial University operates three extended learning sites in the greater Knoxville area including the LMU-Duncan School of Law, nursing at Physicians Regional Medical Center and business, education and nursing at the LMU Cedar Bluff Extended Learning Site.

Ross University School of Medicine is a member of Adtalem Global Education, a global education provider headquartered in the United States. The organization’s purpose is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community.

Founded in 1978, Ross is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians to serve as leaders in the U.S. healthcare system. With more than 13,000 alumni, Ross is an important contributor to healthcare in North America. Students complete their foundational studies in Dominica, West Indies, before completing their clinical training in one of Ross’s affiliated teaching hospitals throughout the United States.

Ross is accredited by the Dominica Medical Board and the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions.