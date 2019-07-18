The owner of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, Mr. John Zuliani, was recognized for keeping his pledge to further invest in the St. Kitts-Nevis economy during a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday for The Cove, a new development at the resort’s Frigate Bay location.

“Today he is keeping his word with respect to that, and I can say in advance that before the end of the year we expect that a third villa project will be started,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said.

The $US4 million project is expected provide jobs for roughly 60-75 local workers during the construction phase.

The Cove development is Zuliani’s second project in recent years. It follows the construction of the Royal Plaza, completed in 2018 at an estimated cost of US$7 million. That project employed 100 local construction workers over its 14-month construction phase.