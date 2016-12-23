RSS return for Christmas/Carnival Season

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Security Officers from the Regional Security System (RSS) will once again have a presence in St. Kitts and Nevis during the Carnival celebrations, according to Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy Harris and Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley.

Both individuals made the announcement while giving remarks at the closing ceremony of a RSS leadership training program held in St. Kitts and Nevis for the last six weeks and that 18 of the 23 participants would remain to add to the security presence in during the Christmas/Carnival season.

Commissioner of Police Queeley speaking at the ceremony stated that the Federation is currently celebrating Sugar Mas 45 and some of the officers will be remaining to assist the Police force in some of their operations.

“I say this because I am aware that most of you will be remaining here in the Federation for the Carnival season to add to our resources and assist the institution and planned operation that will be done during this period,” he said.

He also thanked the offeicers in advance for their sacrifice of being away from their families during the Christmas season

Prime Minister Harris said the RSS is an important regional body based on what is happening in the Caribbean and they have come to appreciate the importance of such a body.

“If it never did exist we would be forced to invent it. It is important that we have this regional mechanism to provide training and support in a standard way across our security forces and this is one of the very good jobs that the RSS has been doing,” he added.

He noted that over the past several months in “St. Kitts and Nevis where security has been a challenge we have come to realise the support of the RSS and appreciate more.”

Dr. Harris thanked the officers who were part of the training program and gave special gratitude to those who will be remaining during the holiday season.

“You are going to be here doing work, but even while you will be doing serious work within the context of our own constitutional arrangements and our arrangements with the RSS, we hope that you will find time to have fun and to enjoy St. Kitts and Nevis even more,” he said.

In October 2016 Dr Harris said with the upsurge in homicides there was clear and pressing need to call in the RSS.

He added that during the period when the organization was present in the Federation there was a lull on the criminal front.

“The commissioner of Police has provided us with the Operation Safe Street was an outstanding success and the calm and quiet in which we experienced over the last five weeks attest to this. The JNF Hospital personnel reports a welcome respite from gun related incidents during the deployment of the RSS relative to the same period in 2015,” he said.

The Minister of National Security also indicated that the Federation is a treaty member of the RSS and his government will never hesitate to have its presence if it is deemed necessary.

“The RSS is available to all member states on request and we will never recoil from their use when our security forces require additional help,” he declared.