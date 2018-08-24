CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – A Russian Federation delegation met on Aug. 21 with Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Premier of Nevis on to enlist the support of St. Kitts and Nevis to support his country’s bid to host Expo 2025 in the Russian city of Ekateruburg.

The delegation was led by Arkady Chenertsky, First Deputy Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Government and Northern Affairs. The Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the delegation to his Pinney’s Estate office and underscored the importance of the relationship both countries shared.

“The relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Russia has been a very good relationship,” Brantley said, “which recently, our people would know, was given greater strength when I was able to sign in the margins of the United Nations last year, a visa waiver agreement with your Foreign Minister His Excellency Sergei Lavrov.

“For us this relationship is very important and we are thankful… We want to welcome you to St. Kitts and Nevis perhaps for the first time but… more specifically to the island of Nevis. This is my island and so I welcome you to my island Nevis as well. So thank you very much for being here,” Brantley said.

Chenertsky, speaking through an interpreter, extended greetings from Russia to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He noted that the visit was to encourage the Federation to support his country’s bid to host Expo 2025 in the Russian city of Ekateruburg.

“We’ve come this long way to make a presentation of our bid of our candidacy to host the world Expo in 2025,” Chenertsky said. “As you rightfully mentioned, this agreement last year really give fresh impetus to our bilateral relations and we highly welcome it and we believe there will be more opportunities for us to develop our bilateral relations in the future.

The theme of the expo is “Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations.”

Topics discussed during Expo 2025 will include:

Accessible technologies: Advanced technologies that will provide solutions for improving the quality of life.

Human progress: Expansion of relevant knowledge about scientific and technical progress, including education, sport and creative thinking in the context of global trends.

New reality: Opportunities and prospects for digitalization of industry, business, education, health care and economy as a whole. Improvement of the life quality with the help of ICT, IoT, large data analytics, robotization, Al and blockchain.

Shared future: Understanding the changes that determine the picture of the future world in the next 35 years. Global challenges of humanity, as well as solutions that will determine the socioeconomic, ecological and political vision of the future world.

“We are ready, besides this presentation, to discuss on other matters of our cooperation for example tourism, economic cooperation, economic development assistance etc. So we are really pleased to be here and we are really grateful for your welcome,” Chenertsky said.

Also present at the meeting was Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry who stood in for Stedmond Tross, Cabinet Secretary in the Nevis Island Administration.