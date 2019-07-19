The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, will make a Latin American tour taking him to Cuba, Surinam and Brazil, where he will participate in the meeting of the Brics group.

Lavrov will pay an official visit to Cuba on July 23 and 24, and will visit Surinam on July 26 and 27, while in Brazil, he will stay on July 25 and 27 to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers from Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa (Brics).

On July 24, Lavrov will meet with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, in Havana, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During their talks in Cuba, the two parties will discuss key issues on the bilateral, international and regional agendas. In addition, Lavrov will meet with top Cuban leaders, the Foreign Ministry added.

The Bricks meeting, to be held in Rio de Janeiro, will discuss issues on the global and regional agendas, including keeping peace and security, and the settlement of acute international conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced recently.