S. Kitts and Nevis leads in CBI Index

From SKNIS



St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has been acknowledged as an industry leader in the world’s first comprehensive guide to countries that offer citizenship in exchange for investment: the CBI Index. The CBI Index was launched today by Professional Wealth Management (PWM), a publication from the Financial Times.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Programme was pitted against the 11 other countries that populate the CBI industry, and finished on top in four out of the seven components tested, including due diligence, speed and ease of processing applications, and mandatory travel or residence requirements.

