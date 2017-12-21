Photo: (Right) Oscar Walters, general manager for S.L. Horfords (Nevis Center), presents two Samsung 43-inch television sets to John Hanley, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, for use at the Vance W. Amory International Airport. Looking on are (l-r) Dawson Ottley, tourism officer in the Ministry of Tourism; Shelagh James, communications officer in the Ministry of Tourism; Daron Sutton, manager of the Vance W. Amory International Airport; and Collette Weeks, protocol officer at the airport.

S. L. Horsford and Company Limited (Nevis Center) donates televisions to airport

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – Corporate citizen S. L. Horsford and Company Limited, through its Nevis Center, donated two Samsung 43-inch television sets to the Vance W. Amory International Airport following a request from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

At the handing-over ceremony at the airport’s VIP Lounge recently, John Hanley, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, expressed gratitude for the public-private sector partnership. “I have always been a proponent of public-private sector partnerships,” he said. “This is an excellent example where we have a partnership between one of our largest private companies and the Ministry of Tourism and we are very grateful for your gesture. You are keeping the ministry, our tourism product and our visitors updated and abreast with what is going on.”

The donation came about after Shelagh James, communications officer in the Ministry of Tourism, approached the company to assist with getting local tourism-related material directly to visitors coming into the airport. She explained that during a visit to the airport, she realised there was a need for more tourism advertising.

“I realize we didn’t have much advertising on tourism and it dawned on me that the quickest way to get information out to [people] coming into the country via the airport would be to give information about tourism and our products, and that would include Nevis Naturally,” she said. James described the gesture by the company as an important one for the development of the island’s tourism product. She expressed hope that the visual aids would help to boost the island’s tourism product.

Oscar Walters, general manager for S.L. Horfords (Nevis Center), said the company directors and management team were pleased to assist in the island’s tourism development. “It is always a pleasure for S. L Horsford to be a part of anything that leads to the development of Nevis and we’re very proud to see that the Ministry of Tourism has taken this initiative to develop the tourism product on Nevis.”

Daron Sutton, airport manager, thanked the company for its important gift to the airport and said they would be installed shortly.

Also present at the handing over ceremony were Collette Weeks, protocol officer at the airport, and Dawson Ottley, tourism officer in the Ministry of Tourism.