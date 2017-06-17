Safety, security town hall held for community

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – On June 14, several entities banded together to hold a town hall about safety and security with the community. The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (Ross Vet) collaborated with the ministry of national security of St. Kitts and Nevis and the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Consul General William Bent of the U.S. Embassy served as a keynote for the event. The meeting also included remarks from Osmond Petty, permanent secretary ministry of national security of St. Kitts and Nevis; Ross Vet Dean Sean Callanan; and U.S. Embassy Assistant Regional Security Officer Jeremy Anderson.

“I sincerely appreciate the continued support and active role the government and the community is playing to help increase awareness as we all work together to support the well-being of all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Callanan.

The event was attended by Ross Vet students, colleagues, spouses and family members, along with U.S. citizens residing in St. Kitts and Nevis and invited business, civic and community members.

“We are happy to host this important event at our campus,” Callanan said. “This is yet another positive collaboration between the public and private sector in an effort to increase awareness, provide information and make a positive impact on the fight against crime. Community safety is everyone’s responsibility and by sharing new ideas, exchanging information, forging effective partnerships with community groups and stakeholders, and achieving mutual objectives through events like the town hall meeting, we can work toward building a safer community together.”

“Collaboration between key stakeholders of government and non-government organizations is imperative to support efforts that are strategically targeted towards delivery of security awareness in the community,” Petty said. “Creating a safe community involves ongoing participation on dialogues from all levels of government and community groups. Collaborations like these are particularly important because community safety cannot not be achieved alone, and discussions like this are a vital contribution to community safety. Without proactive participation and involvement in identifying the community safety priorities, evaluation of the existing processes, and exploring new opportunities to fight crime, the goal of safe and sustainable community cannot not be achieved.”

As part of his remarks, Dean Callanan provided an overview of existing Ross Vet safety and security key efforts and thanked all guests and dignitaries for their continued support in promoting a safe community. He emphasized safety as a shared commitment among those present. Ross Vet Dean Sean Callanan also participated in a Q&A session with attendees.

“The safety and security of American citizens is always a top priority for the U.S. Embassy,” said Bent. “We want to share as much information as we can to help people avoid becoming victims of crime, and let them know what resources we can bring to bear if they need emergency assistance.”

Consul General Bent stressed that the U.S. Embassy routinely shares safety and security information with American citizens across the region. He said the town hall provided a good forum for sharing information on personal safety, crime prevention, and what to do if you are the victim of a crime.