SCASPA to hold Seabed Breaking Ceremony May 15 for second cruise pier

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) will hold the Seabed Breaking Ceremony at the Port Zante Cruise Terminal on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. for the construction of the second cruise pier. The general public is invited to witness this historic ceremony.

The Seabed Breaking Ceremony comes after a job fair and Local Sub-Contractor Work Packages Presentation May 12th at the Tucker Clark Primary School in Newtown at 10 a.m. JV Driver, the Canadian Commercial Corporation’s (CCC) prime contractor on the Second Cruise Pier Construction Project, is inviting suitably qualified people to apply for available positions.

The commercial construction contract for building the second pier was signed between the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a crown agent of the government of Canada, which is the prime contractor with JV Driver, being the prime subcontractor. SCASPA’s engineer is AdeB Consultants, to work alongside the Director of Public Works Cromwell Williams. The lender’s engineer is EF Douglas and Associates, with Principal Consultant Errol Douglas.