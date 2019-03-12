The Organisation of American States (OAS) and Chile are offering scholarships for online Master’s degrees, with all the programmes to be taught in Spanish language.

The scholarships are for degrees in the following areas: business administration and management, marketing and sales, politics public management, technology and energy.

The deadline for applications is April 22. The programmes are expected to begin in July 15 and will last one year.

For more on scholarship information, please visit the following links or contact the listed individuals:

www.oas.org/scholarships

becas@formatoedu.com

https://www.agci.cl/index.php/becas/becas-para-extranjeros/ofertas-vigentes