NAGICO Insurances (St. Kitts and Nevis) has partnered with the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund to promote civic-mindedness and academic excellence. In a brief ceremony to commemorate the new partnership, NAGICO donated EC$3,000 to the Scholarship Fund on March 27.

“NAGICO believes in supporting the communities in which we serve. We pride ourselves in supporting our youths to build a better tomorrow for all. Investing in the next generation is like planting a seed and watching it grow over time, to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis will have a bright future,” said NAGICO Branch Manager, Mr Amit Mohabir. “This is what we have done with the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund and NAGICO is a proud partner of your 2019 scholarship programme. Not only are we happy to support you today, but we look forward to many, many more years of developing the Federation together with you.”

Established on April 8, 2010, the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund encourages primary school students in St. Kitts and Nevis to strive for academic and civic excellence. The Scholarship Fund provides financial and educational assistance to students from low-income families who display academic excellence, exhibit sound moral character and a strong sense of community service. The founding committee pioneered the Scholarship Fund at Tucker-Clarke Primary School (2010) and expanded the scholarship to students of the Irishtown Primary School in 2016.

“We are extremely grateful to NAGICO for recognising and supporting the work of our Scholarship Fund,” Natta, chair of the Scholarship Fund, said. “This financial donation translates into real impact and will certainly enhance our ability to provide assistance to our young scholars. We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with our friends at NAGICO.”

Dr Natta noted that this year’s scholarship application window is currently open and the deadline for applications is May 1, 2019. The 2019 scholarship awards will be announced in June.

For more information about the Fund and to download application materials, please visit: www.nattascholarshipfund.org. The application may also be obtained from the schools’ offices.