The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom has announced the availability of scholarships commencing between January and March 2020 to enable citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue Ph.D. studies at a United Kingdom university,

Those interested should visit: http://cscuk.dfid.gov.uk/apply/phd-scholarships-high-income-countries/ for all the necessary information regarding the application process.

Though the website has a closing date of Aug. 28, 2019, applicants are required to submit their complete dossiers to the Human Resource Management Department no later than Friday, Aug. 16.