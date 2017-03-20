School Anti-Crime Marches And Rallies To Take Place In St. Kitts And Nevis

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 19th March, 2017 (Ministry of National Security): The Ministry of National Security is pleased to join with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce as the major partner, the SIDF and the Ministry of Education, in organizing two school anti-crime marches and rallies. The first march and rally will be held in St. Kitts on Tuesday 4th April, 2017and the second in Nevis on Thursday 6th April, 2017, both starting at 1:00 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.The marches and rallies will culminate at Independence Square in St. Kitts and Grell-Hull Stevens Netball Complex in Nevis.

It is anticipated that over 3,000 students from primary and secondary schools and AVEC will march through the streets of Basseterre and Charlestown proclaiming the slogan: “Stop ‘n’ Think before you proceed”, as the major rallying cry to mobilize the community to reduce and prevent crime in the Federation.

Additionally, about 350 students who have been working over the last ten weeks with Crime Reduction Specialist, Dr. Neals Chitan, will graduate with a Life Skills Achievement Certificate from Dr. Chitan.

Further information on the routes of the anti-crime marches and the programme at the rallies will be provided in a subsequent release.