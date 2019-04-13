The Police are working along with the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard to search for two men reported missing at sea.

On April 10 at about 10 a.m., Carlos Jimenez and Ismael Vincente Lorenzo, both of Bath Village, were last seen at the Charlestown Pier, Nevis where they left to go fishing on a blue and white fishing boat named “GOD.” The registration number for the boat is V4-394-CH. The men were set to return in the afternoon and were reported missing later that night by a family member after attempts to communicate with the fishermen failed.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing and an appeal is being made to the public for assistance. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these two men, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Charlestown Police Station by dialing 469-5391/5392 or their nearest Police Station.