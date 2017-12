Seaton declares Jan. 2 as public holiday in St. Kitts-Nevis

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – His Excellency Governor-General Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, has issued a proclamation dated Dec. 22 declaring Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, as a public holiday in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to mark the Last Lap of Carnival 2017-2018.