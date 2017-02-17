Second Cruise pier by 2018

by Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The second cruise pier in Basseterre is predicted to be available for the 2018 cruise season according to the Minister of Transport the Hon. Ian Liburd.

Mr. Liburd made the prediction on local radio when he was questioned on the status of the second pier.

In response Liburd said the Board of St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) examined two proposals. One involved a government to government proposal and the other a Public Private Partnership.

“The Board enumerated and approved the position to go with the government to government arrangement,” he said.

He added that when the report came to the Cabinet, members thought they should procure an indeterminate review of a report of both proposals and hired an internationally renowned accounting firm.

He said after risk analysis done in December the cabinet approved proposal from SCASPA and an announcement on the commencement of the project could be made by the end of February.

“I can report to the nation that at present the technical commercial and financial components of the project are being finalized and hopefully by the end of February we will be able to announce an actual start date for the construction of the project,” he said.

Liburd revealed that it is anticipated that the project will take approximately 12 months to complete.

“It is also predicted that this project will be available for the next cruise season 2018. In the meanwhile we have been having discussions along with the ministry of tourism and technical committee of former cta and look at the final drawings and give their input,” he said,

Last week the leader of the Opposition Dr Denzil Douglas said there were many unanswered questions in the construction of the pier.

“Exactly where are we on that? Exactly what is the true picture that the public should know about the second pier? Exactly who had won the contract? Why was the contract awarded?,” Dr. Douglas asked.