Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said construction of the second cruise pier is ninety percent completed while addressing members of the media during a tour of the site at Port Zante Monday.

“The dredging works are completed … the padding works I am advised are 100 percent complete and all concrete works are 85 percent complete. The water supply lines are installed, and I am also advised that the pier construction is 90 percent complete,” Minister Liburd said, adding construction is on schedule and that “barring any adverse conditions, and if it is the will of God, by Sept. 23 this pier would be completed.”

Construction of the second cruise pier is one of several major capital projects currently being pursued by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The commercial construction contract for building the second pier was signed between the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a crown agent of the Government of Canada. JV Driver is the Canadian Commercial Corporation’s prime sub-contractor on the project.

The construction cost of the entire project is US$94 million.