Security Forces Seize Two Illegal Firearms And Ammunition On Nevis, Six In Custody

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2017 (RSCNPF): A combined patrol of Police and Defence Force Officers on in Rawlins Village, Nevis discovered and seized two illegal firearms and ammunition during a search of persons of interest on Thursday (April 20).

Seized was one (1) 357 Magnum revolver and ten(10) rounds of matching ammunition, one (1) MP 11- 9mm handgun and twenty-two (22) rounds of matching ammunition and nineteen (19) 7.62 rounds of ammunition. A mask, a small quantity of marijuana and other items were also seized.

The illegal firearms and the other items were found in close proximity to a group of six (6) persons who were searched by the Police. All six are in Police custody as the investigation continues. The firearms will undergo Forensic Testing to determine their use in any unsolved gun related incidents.

Head of the Nevis Division, Superintendent Trevor Mills said, “I commend the officers involved in this seizure, they saw a group of persons of interest and acting on training executed a search. Today we removed two illegal firearms from our communities, three so far this year in Nevis.”

This seizure brings to eleven (11) the number of illegal firearms removed from our communities so far in 2017.