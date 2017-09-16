Security guard attacked for doing her job

A security guard who worked during a Culturama event says she was beaten and chocked by a vendor at the Cultural Village after she did not allow him to enter the facility without a pass or a ticket.

Ima Francis, the security guard, and the accused, Ellison Smithen, both appeared Sept. 12 at the Magistrate Court in Charlestown.

The case began with the police prosecution, headed by officer Joel Caines, bringing forward three witness. First was the complainant, Ima Francis, who testified that on July 22, she was working as a security guard at the village and on that night, she was standing by the gate scanning patrons going inside of the Cultural Village. She said that she saw Smithen exit the village after being told by the person collecting tickets that there was no reentry without a ticket or a pass. Tickets are clearly marked “No re-entry.” The ticket collector asked Smithen if he was a vendor, but she said she did not hear him answer.

“Later that evening, he came back and asked for re entry,” Francis told the court. “I was the only one by the gate and I asked him for a ticket. He said that he doesn’t have a ticket, [but] he is a vendor on the inside. I told him he needed to have a pass as a vendor. He told me that he passed through on Friday night, and [then] said ‘You let me in; you don’t remember my face?’”

She told the court she did not remember his face and prior to that night, she didn’t know who he was. She said that Smithen began pleading with her to let him in and then his pleading began to turn into anger.

“When I turned my back to open the gate, that is when Ellison pushed me,” she said. “So I push back and then we had a verbal argument. He then lurched forward and started choking me. He had both hands around my neck. I tried to push him off, but he was still holding to my neck for about a minute.”

She said that Smithen finally released her when someone shouted at him. She said that Smithen began apologizing for what he did and asked her “to put it behind of us. But I said after you show yourself on me? No!” Francis said.

Second for the prosecution was a partial eyewitness, who testified that on the said day, he was at the gate talking to Francis when he noticed that Smithen passed through the gate.

“When he came back, she told him she can’t let pass without a pass,” the witness said. “Then they started arguing, so I moved. I heard the gate slam and when I came around, I saw his hand around her neck, so I said ‘Boy, let de girl go; is stupid-ness you a do.’”

Last for the prosecution was Constable Samantha Claxton. She testified that on July 25, Francis came to the police station and made a report that she had been beaten by Ellison. Claxton said that she carried out her investigation and visited the residence of Smithen. “I cautioned him and told him about the report against him and he said ‘I have nothing to say and I know about the report.’”

In his defense, Smithen said no one told him upon leaving the village that he needed to have a ticket or pass to reenter the facility. He did say that upon returning that he did plead with Francis to let him re-enter the facility after he had returned, but she told him he needed a pass. He said that he tried to “squeeze” himself in when another patron tried to enter the gates, but Francis tried to block him.

“She pushed me and I pushed her back,” he said. “She pushed me again and I pushed her back because I was defending myself. I put my hands up high because I thought that she was going to hit me with the metal detector. She then moved and called the police.”

After hearing both sides of testimony, Magistrate Yasmine Clarke rendered a guilty verdict. Smithen’s attorney implored the court to not record a conviction for Smithen, but to fine him. The magistrate agreed under certain terms.

“Mr. Smthen has never troubled the court,” she said. “You are fined $800 to be paid in one week or face one month in prison. If the fine is paid on time, I will not record a conviction”