Photo 1: Catherine Forbes, development officer at the Small Business Development Unit in the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration

Photo 2: Dr. Marcia Brandon, director of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods in Barbados, at a workshop for small business owners at the Red Cross Building Nov. 13, hosted by the Small Business Development Unit in the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration

Photo 3: A section of participants at a workshop for small business owners at the Red Cross Building Nov. 13, hosted by the Small Business Development Unit in the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration

SEDU observing Global Entrepreneurship Week with training, education for small business owners

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) in the Ministry of Finance on Nevis joined more than 15,000 partner organisations in more than 160 countries to observe Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Nov. 13-20. It is an initiative of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), which is powered by the Kauffman Foundation.

Catherine Forbes, development officer at SEDU, said the week of activities will target training and development for clients, with a theme of “Creativity drives innovation; Renovation Drives Profit.”

“We believ[e] that if you can train [people], some of the ideas they have [and] how they could make these businesses more creative … and those creative ideas and their innovation, would then lead them to becoming more successful in their business endeavours,” she said.

The unit partnered with Dr. Marcia Brandon, director of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods in Barbados, to conduct a two-day training seminar that commenced at the Red Cross Building in Charlestown Nov. 13. Forbes described the facilitator as having extensive training in the area of entrepreneurship and one who is passionate about innovative ideas, in particular those leading to sustainable development.

On Monday night, SEDU will host a cocktail reception at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) at 6 p.m. for some business partners and others who have been supporting the activities of the unit over the years.

“At that reception, they will get a chance to mingle and speak with Dr. Marcia Brandon,” she said. “So, for those who would not be attending the workshop, they will also get a chance to share their ideas with her.”

Daniel Arthurton, a small business owner who also works for the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in the Strategy and Project Development Department, is expected to make a presentation at the reception.