Students of the Bronte Welch and Tyrell Williams Primary Schools were encouraged by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, to make meaningful contributions to uplift their communities as this could prove beneficial in the future Tuesday during an address as part of the Cabinet Ministers school visits for the 36th Independence Celebrations.

“…we know each one of us lives in our own communities and it is important that as individuals we do our part to ensure that our communities are the best communities that they can be, which means that each individual has to be the best individual that they can be in order to contribute to their communities,” said Senator Byron-Nisbett, reflecting that regarding this years’ theme: “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36.” “uplifting communities” stood out most to her.

She encouraged students to use the reality in schools to begin to impact others.

“In your schools in particular, you can be the best students helping out your fellow classmates, being friendly with your teachers, listening to what they say, doing your homework and preparing for your exams and tests so that you can be the best students because once you’re the best students, you are therefore creating a community of young people who will be able to lead your communities,” said the deputy speaker.

The deputy speaker urged that students should prepare themselves to uplift their communities.

“I expect that from this celebration of independence that we will begin to see or emerge a bunch of young people, young children who are ready and charged with being able to uplift their communities, starting with your school, which means that it is important that we take care of our surroundings. It is important for us to have pride in our environment,” she said. “And so, I expect that the next time we would see murals and we would see anything that would symbolize what your school means to you, what your community means to you. Because having pride in yourself, in your community will then extend throughout the rest communities and then we will be able to have much better communities, homes, and families.”

Senator Byron Nisbett said through those simple acts, everyone will get along better and in turn will help to uplift communities.

Minister of Education, Honourable Shawn Richards; the Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism; Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, Minister of State with responsibility for Health; and Deputy Chief Education Officer, Debbie Isaac, also formed part of the delegation who visited schools in the area.