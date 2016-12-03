Senators attacker unfit for trial; Broadbelt adds three more years to his sentence

By Monique Washington

Easu Slack , the man who allegedly attacked Michael Perkins, the Speaker of the National Assembly,is said to be “mentally unfit” at this time and will stand trialat a later date for the crime.

The Observer was informed by Police Prosecutor Eurita Percival that Slack was scheduled on Nov. 18 to face the Magistrate Yasmine Clarke at the Magistrate’s Court in Charlestown. Amental evaluation determined he was unable to face the magistrate at the time. Slack’s case was subsequently pushed to a later time which has not been announced.

Slack faces charges of Battery and Using threaten language towards the Perkins. The incident took place May 21 when Slack allegedly attacked and beat Speaker Perkins. The attack took place less than 10 feet from the Charlestown Police Station’s door. The speaker received minor injuries. After the incident, Slack was admitted to the J. N. France General Hospital Psychiatric Ward in St. Kitts, where he is “receiving treatment” under police custody before being remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Slack has since been granted bail.

In an unrelated case, Allen Broadbelt has been sentenced to another three years jail sentence to his already existing jail time.

Broadbelt was charged with stealing drills and compressors valued at EC$1,869 from Kemoy Hobson of Marion Heights on Nov. 11-12. He was also charged with stealing power saws and a gas tank valued at EC$ 1091.12 from Errol Blake of Marion Heights around Nov. 11-12, 2015. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

On Tuesday, Broadbelt asked Magistrate Clarkefor leniency and asked her to impose a non-custodial sentence.

“I have been learning my lesson in prison” Broadbelt told the court.

Magistrate Clarke convicted Broadbeltfor the thefts and sentenced him to three years each theft. The sentences are to run concurrently. Broadbelt still faces other stealing and larceny charges that he will face in upcoming Magistrate and High courts.