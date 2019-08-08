Michael Penny, Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ extensive role in the successful execution of St. Kitts and Nevis’ foreign policy In an appearance on the “Working for You” programme Wednesday.

“For one, we deal with advising on formulating or articulating and implementing the foreign policy of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Penny said. “We monitor relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the world, so that entails going out and seeking to establish or receiving information or request for establishing diplomatic relations.”

The senior foreign service officer used the occasion to speak about the missions and embassies associated with the Federation.

“We maintain close working relationships with diplomatic missions accredited to St. Kitts and Nevis. So, you have local missions and you have embassies here. Even though the embassies are here, whatever they need they should actually come through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said. “Also, we have our embassies overseas and so we are responsible for liaising. They are the face out there because they represent the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the face in the international system of St. Kitts and Nevis, he said, with missions located in The Republic of Cuba; The Republic of China (Taiwan); Ottawa, Canada; London; a joint mission in Brussels; and a joint mission currently being established in the Kingdom of Morocco.

“The ministry seeks to coordinate all of that stuff and put the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the international scene,” he said.