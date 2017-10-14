Senior March Celebrates life

Kittitians and Nevisians of all ages gathered to march through Charlestown and end at Elquemedo Willett Park to celebrate the month of the elderly across the Federation. Under the United Nations theme “stepping into the future; tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society.

”The event culminated in a ceremony at the park which featured remarks, poetry from the youth and a presentation of this year’s combatants in the upcoming senior pageant. People gathered across the stadium’s stands to recognize the power of the elderly when looking towards the future, and discussed everything we have to learn from the older generation.

Joyce Moven, the Deputy Director in the Department of Social Services, gave opening remarks at the closing ceremony of the march.

“Our seniors are full of life and have much to contribute to our society,” Moven said. “They are talented and have made indelible marks and imprinted their footsteps in the sands of time throughout Nevis, St. Kitts and by extension the region and internationally.”

Students took time out of school to watch the seniors embark on their march, and sat with

hot dogs in the stands as they cheered on the developments made by their forefathers and mothers.

The students and seniors together symbolized the coming together of all spheres of society to move the islands forward. The celebrators noted the role of social programs in ensuring seniors embarking on their golden years are still engaged and aware of life for the youth on the island.

“I may dare say, our seniors are having a ball and are having some of the best times of their lives,” Moven said. “Our social programs cater to their holistic needs and provide opportunities for them to stay in touch and up to the times.”

The event was one in a month long mission to reach out to older members of the community and ensure that all members of the Federation learn from their long and full lives. A common ideology that moves this nation forward is the fact that every generation gains the fruits of the labor of those who came before them, and it is essential for the development of St. Kitts and Nevis to understand and appreciate how far we have come off the backs of our elders.

To give thanks, the Maude Cross preparatory school prepared a poem, read by 6 different current students, that acknowledged the path forged by their parents. The students each recited a line, and the presentation was met with wide applause from the seniors and youths in the stands.

“It is the crops they planted we are reaping today,” the poem concludes. “Look at what the harvest brought, we are getting good yield. Give cheers to all our seniors, indeed you plant a good field.”

The message was clear and made its way into the hearts of all in attendance. Our seniors have set the path towards a bright future in SKN, we must remember the good times they have brought us when we seek to plant our own gardens.