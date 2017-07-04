Senior minister acts as prime minister as Harris, Richards attend Grenada meeting

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, is currently in Grenada participating in the 38th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) July 4-6. Harris is accompanied by the deputy prime minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards; the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Andrew Skerritt; and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, Kaye Bass.

In the absence of the prime minister and deputy prime minister, the senior minister and the premier of Nevis, the Honourable Vance Amory, assumes the responsibility as acting prime minister. He is also serving as minister of finance and planning. The Honourable Ian Patches Liburd has assumed the responsibility for education et al., while the attorney general, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., is the acting minister of national security and information.

The regional leaders are expected to address a number of matters during the business session of the meeting. The areas expected to be covered include the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), preparations for CARIFESTA XIII to be staged in Barbados from Aug. 17-27, and the work on the Commissions on Reparations and Marijuana.

.