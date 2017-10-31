Photo: Deputy Premier of Nevis the Hon. Mark Brantley presents a fruit basket to Garcia Hendrickson, outgoing coordinator of the Department of Social Services Senior’s Division in the Ministry of Social Development, at the Miss Nevis Senior Pageant at the Nevis Cultural Complex Oct. 28.

Photo: Garcia Hendrickson (left), outgoing coordinator of the Department of Social Services Senior’s Division in the Ministry of Social Development on Nevis, is pictured at a Valentine’s Day celebration hosted by the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration for seniors in February 2016. (file photo)

Seniors Division on Nevis recognises outgoing Coordinator Hendrickson for her dedication

From NIA

Charleston, Nevis – Garcia Hendrickson, patron of the first Miss Nevis Senior Pageant, thanked the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for affording her the opportunity to work with the island’s seniors. She described her tenure as a very challenging one, but an exciting and unforgettable experience.

Her brief remarks were in response to the public acknowledgement of her tenure during the pageant at the Nevis Cultural Complex Oct. 28. The Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and minister of social development, presented her with a fruit basket on behalf of the Department of Social Services, Senior’s Division, as a token of their appreciation.

Hendrickson also used the opportunity to thank all the workers in particular those who made her tenure a memorable one and to all who donated to the Division.

During the presentation, the minister thanked Hendrickson for her dedication to the seniors.

“On behalf of all of us in Nevis, the seniors and those like me who are almost seniors, we want to thank you for all your hard work and thank you for your dedication to the seniors of Nevis,” he said. “We feel that you have revolutionised what we have done here and we thank you for that and I am sure we will have another opportunity to thank you in a different place and on a different occasion but for tonight, we acknowledge you publicly and hope that you enjoy this fruit basket.”