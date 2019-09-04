Parliamentary representatives from St. Kitts and Nevis paid tribute to the late Sergeant Denzil Pemberton of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), during the Sitting of National Assembly Tuesday.

Speaker of the House, the Honourable Michael Perkins, advised the Honourable House of Sergeant Pemberton’s passing and conveyed sympathy on behalf of the National Assembly. The officer was regularly assigned to work at Parliamentary Sittings.

“If my memory serves me correct, I believe Sergeant Pemberton would have served in this National Assembly at our last sitting [July 30-31]. I recall speaking with him during the course of our last sitting. I can also recall that he would have served in this National Assembly since the last session began in May 2015. So, he has been with us for the past four years plus,” said the Speaker. “I would like from my position as Speaker and on behalf of the Members here, to extend condolences to his family and friends.”

Pemberton, who joined the RSCNPF in 1993 and served for 26 years, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“The passing of someone who we know that intimately is always far more touching than if the person was not as close to us as Sergeant Pemberton was. He was a very pleasant, respectful, quiet and friendly person,” he said.

Members present were asked to rise for a minute of silence in memory of Sergeant Pemberton.