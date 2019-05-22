A service weapon which was temporarily lost during an operation is now back in Police custody.

On May 17, Officers from the Charlestown Station, while on patrol, visited a local bar where an incident ensued. During the incident, officers restrained a number of persons who were resisting arrest and took them into custody.

As a result, an officer’s service pistol fell from its holster and was not found after the incident was brought under control. An investigation was subsequently launched which led to the retrieval of the pistol on May 20. No one was charged in relation to this incident.