Seven to come up against Delly Ranks in both groovy and Power Soca

The stage will be set and the contestants have been chosen for the Culturama 43 Power and Groovy Soca competition.

Seven Power Soca finalists and seven Groovy Soca finalists will be taking on reigning groovy and Power Soca King Delly Ranks.

On July 22, 11 participants competed in the groovy soca segment (Enforcer- Pull it out. Pakiss- Follow We, Hollywood- Happiness Eto Dan & Kz- Groove me Badman Polo- Do Dem Stadics- De Motion Nickail- Take over me, Blade- Sweating X-Man- Formula 1 Daddy Tustee- Frosty Lil Miss- Energy), while 10 competed in the power soca segment: Ayatolla- Bouncing Back J Money- Pokemon Michael Morton- ChookHuej- Sweet Formula Hollywood- Around the Clock Selecta Mad & Woodis- Wootoop Tv X-Man- Happy to be alive Daddy Tustee- How we do it Eto Dan & Kz- Clean Session.

At the end of the night, only seven were chosen in each category. They were as follows: for the Groovy segment Hollywood, Eto Dan and Kz, Badman polo, Stadics, Xman, Daddy tustee, and lil miss finalist in the Power segments were Ayatolla- Huej- Selecta Mad & Woodis- X-Man- Daddy Tustee- Eto Dan & Kz- Jeezy Sparta-

Delly Ranks would have created history last year for Culturama 42 by winning both the Groovy Soca segments as well as the power Soca segments. His win in the Groovy segment came with a little controversy as a Soca artist who competed with Ranks questioned the originality of the Ranks groovy song “Tina leh we whoops” as similar to a song by Lord Nelson, “Leh we oops.”

According to competition rules, “Compositions entering in the competition must be original and must not have been entered in any previously organized contest in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the rest of the Caribbean or internationally. Where there is a complaint where the composition does not conform to the requirements, the complainant must produce recorded evidence to support the complaint.”

Then Soca Committee Chairman Keith Glasgow noted that the judges’ decision remain and Delly remains king. The Groovy and Power Soca Monarch finals will be held on Aug. 3 at the Cultural Complex at 8 p.m.