Sibling dispute gone wrong

In a tragic bit of irony, a son attending the funeral of his mother wound up allegedly being killed by his brother.

A dispute that killed St. Kitts native Mervyn O’Flaherty may result in a lengthy prison sentence for his brother if charged and convicted following their Monday evening (Oct. 9) altercation..

O’Flaherty who was born in St. Kitts, but resided in the BVI and returned to the federation to attend the funeral of his mother who was a popular vendor in the Cayon community and was set to be laid to rest on Wednesday.

According to information reaching this publication O’Flaherty and his brother who lives on the same plot of land as their mother did, got into an altercation over the property located in Lower Cayon in the vicinity of the Green Valley Pub, which led to O’Flaherty allegedly being stabbed by his brother.

Reports indicate that he was then rushed to the JNF Hospital for treatment on his injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival to the medical facility.

His brother is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

O’Flaherty was a pilot for the Tortola-based airline Air Sunshine and his killing came two days after the slaying of 44-year-old Daniel Wilkinson in and Old Road bar.

Wilkinson, a resident of West Farm died on the scene at Biggz Night Club on Saturday Morning when three armed masked men stormed the bar and opened Fire in Wilkinson’s direction. Another man 35-year-old construction worker Jervian ‘Chronic’ Davis, was injured with gunshot wound to his left hand and was treated at the JNF Hospital for his injury.

The two homicides carries the total to 20 in the federation for 2017. Police are investigating both incidents.