SIDF recovering funds says PM

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation is recovering some of its finances that were given out through its various programs during the last administration.

That’s according to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris who said the many loans and other forms of budget support distributed by the SIDF are slowly being paid back.

“With respect to what action has been done, yes a number of persons have been called, a number of persons have agreed to make payment plans and in fact there are deduction orders for those who are civil servants that have come in and they have put things in place in relation to the recovery of some of these monies that they got under programmes such as SAFE,” he said.

Dr. Harris added that other individual are dealing with Director of Audit and the recouping remains a work in progress.

“There are others that are with the Director of Audit, such as those that would have come through the Ministry of Social Development, Health, etc. and those are with the Director of Audit. So it is a work in progress, not off the agenda but due processes are being followed in getting us there.”

He further disclosed that the investigation into the alleged mismanagement of funds SIDF is still on going.

“With respect to the SIDF again, appropriately, when we are ready to move ahead and advise the professional people in further action or investigations this will become known to the public. It is a work in progress and in some of these issues they are not matters you can hurry, you have to do things a proper way,” he said.

Since taking office, Dr. Harris has launched investigations into the Foundation and laid damaging charges against those who were responsible for the affairs of the foundation and he reminded that his administration believe in good governance and part of that involves allowing the investigation to take its course

“ We are about good governance and good governance anticipates and presupposes that proper procedures are being followed even in the procurement of information with regards to potential investigations and so we are not allowing ourselves to become excited about these developments,” he said.

‘We are allowing the appropriate people to deal with them professionally with the only note that these are matters of current interest to the people of St Kitts and Nevis and we would want to have a determination on them at the soonest available time.”