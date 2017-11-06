Significant issues of national interest addressed at PM’s Town Hall meeting

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Several significant matters of national interest came up for discussion on Sunday evening, as members of the Team Unity administration addressed a large number of citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis at a town hall meeting held at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle.

The meeting was addressed by the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, prime minister and Parliamentary representative for Constituency Seven; the Hon. Eugene Hamilton, minister of agriculture, health, human settlement, et al.; the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd, minister responsible for public infrastructure, post, urban development and transport; and Sen. the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

Matters addressed included the possession of a diplomatic passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica by leader of the Opposition, Dr. Denzil Douglas; land and housing development under the Team Unity administration; assistance to farmers following the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, and improvements to key public sector infrastructure.

During his presentation, Prime Minister Harris noted the importance of keeping citizens and residents updated on the invaluable work of the government, as “we in this Team Unity administration are committed to giving our all to advance St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The prime minister said he is pleased with the caring way in which the tripartite coalition government has gone about transforming the country. “When we came in, our hospital lacked appropriate facilities to care for cancer patients,” he said. “Under a Team Unity government, we opened a cancer treatment centre (Oncology Unit at the JNF General Hospital). There was a time when people were concerned that there was nowhere in St. Kitts and Nevis where they could take those who were mentally challenged for care and attention, and in two years the Team Unity government built up the Lime Kiln the Mental Health Day Treatment facility.”

Minister Hamilton updated those in attendance on the assistance provided to the nation’s farmers following the passage of the two hurricanes in September, as well as the government’s housing solution programmes, while his Cabinet colleague, the Hon. Ian Liburd, gave the audience an update on where the government is at presently on plans to resurface the island’s main roads, as well as the construction of the East Line Bus Terminal and the second cruise pier at Port Zante.