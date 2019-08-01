Items including children goods, gift sets, clothing, sporting equipment, electrical devices, household items and stationery were donated to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis by the SimplyHelp Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, USA, during a handing over ceremony at the Ministry of Education’s Conference Room at the Irish Town Primary School Wednesday.

The Honourable Shawn Richards, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education (MOE), accepted the goods on behalf of the government, and by extension the various organizations and persons who will benefit from the donations.

“SimplyHelp, easily giving to others. That is what we are here to do once more this year, giving to persons especially persons who are in need,” said Minister Richards. “And of course we must say a very special thank you to the Taiwanese Embassy and to SimplyHelp for once more coming forward and making these donations possible.”

The goods are to be distributed to charity, faith-based institutions, hospitals, daycare centers and similar organizations. Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that the items will benefit a wide range of persons in St. Kitts and Nevis, and highlighted the importance of children receiving some of the items.

“We see items that will benefit children, children who do not have the ability to buy for themselves, but who depend on parents who quite often, because of different competing expenses, have to make sacrifices and in many instances are not able to provide for their children as they would like to,” he said. “SimplyHelp is helping to make this possible again this year.”

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Tom Lee, said that SimplyHelp Foundation is dedicated to assist persons who are less fortunate, thanking the organization for its gesture the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for distributing these items.

“The organization has been working since 2016 through churches and community groups in the Federation to reach out to persons and to extend to them various goods, tokens, materials and resources which they can make use of personally,” Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary within the Ministry of Education, noting SimplyHelp’s partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis, the Taiwanese Embassy and MOE.

The SimplyHelp Foundation was formed in 2000 by Taiwanese national Tina Bow, and is active in 23 countries, including a strong presence in Central America and South East Asia. Its purpose is to work to empower people living in poverty so that they can sustain themselves and their families in their own environment.