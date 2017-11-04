Sir K Dwight Venner to be featured on new $50 bill

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has announced the face of the bank’s late governor the Hon. Sir K. Dwight Venner will be super imposed on the $50 bill in honour of his legacy.

In a release, the ECCB revealed at its recent 89th Meeting the Monetary Council approved the $50 as the circulation banknote on which Sir K. Dwight’s image will be permanently displayed.

Sir Dwight served the ECCB member countries and the wider Caribbean with distinction over a 26-year period. As a lasting tribute to his sterling contribution, the ECCB engaged the services of De La Rue, the authorised printer of its circulation banknotes, to prepare design concepts for a new $50 note bearing the image of Sir Dwight, in addition to the standard security features of the existing banknotes,” the statement read.

The $50 banknote is the second highest denomination of the EC Currency in circulation, which makes it a fitting mark of respect to Sir Dwight.

The release also indicated that the ECCB is in the process of final design approvals and production and there will be some time before the new note bearing Sir. K. Dwight’s image comes into circulation.

“The ECCB will advise the general public when the process is completed and the new note is ready for circulation.”

Sir K. Dwight Venner, was the second Governor of the ECCB and the longest-serving head, from December 1989 to November 2015 and was honoured in March, during a naming and unveiling ceremony at the Bank’s headquarters in St. Kitts.

A Vincentian by birth, Sir Dwight served as St. Lucia’s Director of Finance and Planning and as Lecturer in Economics at the Jamaica-based Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies.

As the ECCB Governor he was based at its St. Kitts and Nevis headquarters. His award of Knight Commander (KBE) for service to the financial sector was recommended by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines while he also received the St. Lucia Cross for distinguished and outstanding service of national importance to St. Lucia.

Sir Dwight passed at St. Lucia on December 22, 2016 and is survived by his wife Lynda Arnolde Winville Venner and their seven children.