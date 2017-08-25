Photo: The late Colin Pereira

Sir Kennedy Simmonds ‘saddened by passing’ of renowned businessman Colin Pereira

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ only living national hero, the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds, has expressed his deepest sympathy to Lesley Pereira and her entire family on the passing of well-known businessman and hotelier Colin Pereira.

Pereira, who was also one of the founding members of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), died Aug. 22.

In an official statement, Simmonds said he is “profoundly saddened by the news of his passing,” as he reflected on the major impact Pereira had on the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“On Dec. 20, 1964, a massive demonstration was held in Basseterre against the government’s proposed increase in electricity charges to the small consumer, resulting from the introduction of a new charge for floor space,” Simmonds said. “The increases had been approved by the Labour government in legislative council on Nov. 20, 1964. The four speakers at the rally [that] followed the demonstration were Dr. William Herbert, Richard Caines, Michael Powell and Colin Pereira. This demonstration provided the impetus for the formation of the Peoples Action Movement. Colin Pereira was elected assistant secretary of the Steering Committee elected to launch the party and thus he became a founding member. He served the Peoples Action Movement as assistant secretary and secretary for many years.”

Simmonds, who is also the first prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, further noted that Pereira made a significant contribution to the establishment of the historic PAM/NRP coalition of 1980, stating, “In the wee hours of Feb. 19, 1980, Colin Pereira took the PAM delegation across to Nevis in his boat, the Barracuda, through very rough waters to negotiate the formation of the coalition, which changed the course of our history forever.”

Despite his contributions to the political landscape within the federation, Simmonds stressed that it was as an entrepreneur and tourism developer that Pereira made his greatest mark in the country.

“He was, without a doubt, the federation’s most innovative and creative hotel and restaurant developer,” he said. “He converted the family home into the Ocean Terrace Inn, with its stunningly landscaped grounds, and managed it to earn a reputation for outstanding food and service. He followed that by creating the Fisherman’s Wharf, with its unique ambiance, and, as expected in a Colin Pereira creation, excellent food and service.”

In his statement, Simmonds went on to say that Pereira “lived a life of service to the people of our federation as an activist in social causes, an entrepreneur and innovator. St. Kitts and Nevis owes him a great debt of gratitude.”