Six Month Hospitality Workshop to Commence Next Week

By S. Williams

Nevisians are being urged to take part in the upcoming hospitality workshop that will be launched on Feb. 20according to the main facilitator of the workshop Silvester Wallace.

“I encourage everyone to come on down and sign up for these workshops because they will help us in our everyday lives. Especially if we are in the tourism industry, a hospitality industry and a customer service industry. We should take the advantage and initiative to do these programs,” he said.

The workshop is being held through the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with the Adult and Continuing Education and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). It will run for six months with classes three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8pm each day.

Education Officer responsible for Adult and Continuing Education Adina Taylor said participants will receive certificates at the end of the workshop. While the program targets adults, fifth and sixth form students will also be accepted. Ms. Taylor also noted that while some persons may not be able to attend all the courses, they are prepared to work around it and that a lot of the classes will lend themselves to hands-on components.

The workshop will be held at the Charlestown Primary School and the registration fee is $50. Registration forms can be obtained at the Education Department and persons who cannot come in to fill out the forms are asked to call and put their names done.

Topics to be covered in the three day per week workshop include customer service, communication skills, etiquette, cake making and decorating and pastry making. The facilitators include persons from the management teams from notable hotels such as the Four Seasons Resort Nevis and the Hamilton Beach Villas and Spa