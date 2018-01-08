Six photos capture essence of St. Kitts’ tourism product

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Out of 98 submissions for the Tourism Month’s Best Destination Photo Competition, six proved successful in capturing the essence of St. Kitts’ tourism product.

The winners of the photo competition were revealed Jan. 8:

In the youth division, first place went to Shermar Jr. Moore, second place to Jacquan Olu Phillips and third place to Carolyn G Adams.

In the adult division, first place went to Pin-Hu Wu, second place to Charlin Joseph and third place to Maialen Langaran.

The top three photos were judged according to expression of the element being portrayed, marketability, memorability, creativity and technical execution.

The Best Destination Photo Competition started Nov. 1 and ended Nov. 27, 2017. Applicants were invited to visit any attraction and take photos that demonstrated the beauty of St. Kitts.

Speaking at a short ceremony to recognize and award the photographers who did outstandingly well, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Carlene Henry Morton said that the competition resonates well with the ministry.

“The Ministry of Tourism is very happy and very proud whenever we have events like this and opportunities like this,” she said. “These are some of the mechanisms to which we market our island.”

Morton said that beyond the competition, the ministry is encouraging not only citizens and residents, but visitors as well to continue to use social media to promote St. Kitts as a top tourist destination.

“We do have a lot to offer in St. Kitts,” she said. “We are just as competitive as anywhere else and it is [up to] us to make sure that we get those pictures out; [to] write positive things about St. Kitts, we encourage our colleagues and friends,” said the permanent secretary. “Those beautiful sunsets that you see at evenings, you never know where these pictures are going to end up,” said Morton, adding that people from around the world see the pictures and want to visit the island.

For the competition, participants were asked to upload their tourism-related photos to their personal Facebook page, Twitter or Intsagram with the caption #ilovestkitts. Competition prizes included professional cameras, cell phones, tablets, Bluetooth earphones and an Echo speaker.