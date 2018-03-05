Six Senses luxury resort and spa chooses St. Kitts for its Caribbean debut

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is joining the list of exclusive, unique and exquisite destinations that houses the luxury Six Senses Resort and Spa. At the official signing ceremony March 4 at the recently opened St. Kitts Park Hyatt, Minister of Tourism the Honourable Lindsay Grant expressed his pleasure of having the five-star plus ultra-brand make its Caribbean debut in the picturesque island of St. Kitts.

“Six Senses only develops resorts in the world’s most unique and exquisite destinations,” Grant said as he noted that the brand fits into the Ministry of Tourism’s goal towards sustainability and excellent service. “I believe that this is also a singular testament to the natural beauty of St. Kitts’ landscape to become one of those premier destinations.” He also noted that the Six Senses brand will seek to preserve the islands’ culture, incorporate the design and development of the resort with nature in mind, and bring a level of service that meets a higher standard than seen before in the federation.

“I am also advised that it is Six Senses’ philosophy with regard to sustainability, wellness and premier service that makes it an ideal fit for St. Kitts as it complements our own vision and direction for our tourism product,” he added.

Minister Grant recognized that this impending new construction will provide a needed boost in job creation, estimating 500 jobs during the construction phase and hundreds more once the hotel opens. The hotel is expected to break ground in LaVallee, St. Kitts, near the end of this year and be completed by 2021.

Six Senses (resorts, hotels and spas) has locations in China, Fiji, France, Maldives, Oman, Portugal, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.