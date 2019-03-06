BASSETERRE — For the second time in as many years, officers of Her Majesty’s Prison in Basseterre and Prison Farm in Nevis were on Sunday March 3 recognised and honoured at a special appreciation and thanksgiving worship service, held at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Romney Ground, Sandy Point.

Two years ago, on Sunday April 30, 2017 the Ministry of National Security held the first-ever Employee Awards Appreciation Ceremony for Her Majesty’s Prison at the Immanuel Methodist Church in Sandy Point.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, in his capacity as the Minister of National Security, presided over the awards giving ceremony at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle to six current prison officers and two retired officers of Her Majesty’s Prison for their outstanding contributions to the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“These past and present Her Majesty’s Prison staff members have demonstrated over the years, professionalism and excellence in a number of ways,” said Dr Harris.

Awarded were Mrs Lois Smith, one of the two female Principal Officers, who is affectionately called ‘Smithy’ by her friends and colleagues. She has worked for close to 18 years at Her Majesty’s Prison, climbing the ranks from Substitute Secretary and becoming a Prison Officer, then Senior Prison Officer. She became Principal Officer in 2012.

Ms Tracey O’Loughlin, Senior Officer, started at Her Majesty’s Prison in 2011 as a basic grade officer and promoted to Senior Officer in July 2017. She diligently inputs data with respect to the court and prison entry. Mr Kayane Lake, Acting Senior Officer, joined the HMP in 2008 starting as a basic grade prison officer. He is a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team (PERT) and has been attached to Prison Farm in Nevis since January this year.

Three Basic Grade Officers, Mr Dannell Michael, Ms Iantha Freeman, and Mr Vernell Taylor were also awarded. Mr Michael started working at HMP in October 2016 and is described as a very hardworking officer who is respected by the inmates and takes control. Ms Freeman was transferred from working at New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre in September 2017, while Mr Taylor who is one of the 14 Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) participants started working at HMP in September 2017.

Mrs Rosalind Bassue, and Mr Glenville Julius are the two former Senior Officers who were awarded on Sunday. Mrs Bassue who retired in 2001 had put in 18 years of dedicated service with Her Majesty’s Prison Services and in her day she was the only female Senior Officer. Mr Julius retired in 2012 after a stint of 24 years. He was however reinstated in 2014 and transferred to Government Headquarters in 2016 where he has been working in the Office of the Prime Minister as an important asset on the Headquarters’ security team.

“Moreover, Julius also puts his skills as a lay preacher in the Methodist Church to effective use in my office,” added Prime Minister Harris. “Every day he leads me in prayer before I settle in to work, and on two occasions he has also prayed at the start of our Cabinet. His applications for continued guidance and wisdom, and those quiet moments of communion have been a source of strength and positivity for me.”