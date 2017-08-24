Photo: Some of the serving, retired and resigned members of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) who received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal Aug. 17.

Sixty-one members of SKNDF named for Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Sixty-one serving, retired and resigned members of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) were named for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of their long and outstanding service. The medals were presented by Deputy Gov-Gen. His Excellency Michael Morton, CBE, JP, to those present during the Basic Military Course No. 19 Passing Out Parade Aug. 17.

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal was established in 2012 to commemorate 60 years of reign by Britain’s Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It is presented to people who are currently serving, retired or resigned from the military, police, prison, and emergency forces, having served a minimum of 15 years on or before Feb. 6, 2012. That date marked 60th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne. At previous ceremonies, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the Fire and Rescue Services and Her Majesty’s Prison had also received awards for their service to the country.

The serving medalists are as follows: Lt. Col. Patrick E. Wallace; Maj. Mervin J. Laws; Maj. Glenford R. Hamilton; Maj. Joseph Comrie; Capt. Nigel Williams; Capt. Lynn Wilkin; Capt. Walter A. Bass; Capt. Peter K. A. Sutton; Lt. Calvin Joseph; Lt. J. E. Lapsley; Lt. Jason Maloney; Lt. Sylvester Charles; WO1 St. C. M. Williams; WO2 Ian Walters; WO2 Brian Mills; WO2 Nigel Caines; WO2 Glen Williams; SSgt. Michael Christian; SSgt. Mervin Lewis; SSgt. Clive Wilson; and SSgt. Flanders M. P.

Sgt. Nathaniel Francis; Sgt. Carl Osbourne; Sgt. Terrance Scarborough; Sgt. Marvin Payne; Sgt. Nestrelda Browne; Sgt. Sherwin Julius; Cpl. Len Harris; Cpl. Ivan Herbert; Cpl. Ivan Henderson; Cpl. Alfred Francis; Cpl. Keithley Boddie; Cpl. Leon Williams; Cpl. Joseph Bergan; Cpl. I. A. James; Cpl. Charmaine Bolus; Cpl. Alexis Joseph; LCpl. Karen Browne; LCpl. George Robinson; and Pte. Roosevelt Frances are also serving members of the SKNDF who the award.

Medalists who are retired or who have resigned were: Maj. Joseph Jones; Maj. Cornell Kelley; Capt. Emelda R. Isles; 2 Lt. Mytrice Sedam; WO1 Derrick Fyfield; WO2 Diego Walters; WO2 Patrick N. Lewis; WO2 Nigel A. Williams; SSgt. L. E. Douglas; Sgt. D. C. Connor; Sgt. D. L. Christopher; Sgt. N. T. Francis; Cpl. C. Abbott; Cpl. C. M. Williams; Cpl. J. Guishard; WCpl. K. Crawford; LCpl. V. Wattley; LCpl. V. Mulraine; Pte. A. Lestrade; WPte. M. Richards; Pte. T. J. Thompson.