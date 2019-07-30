The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) is set to begin work on a solar project as part of its renewable energy thrust the Minister with responsibility for Energy, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, announced during the Sitting of Parliament Tuesday.

“This solar project, Mr. Speaker is not only important to the future development of our country but is the potential life-saver of the financial security of SKELEC,” Liburd said. “It will avoid fuel cost, and the expected fuel avoidance cost from the installation of this solar farm will not only be beneficial to the energy demand of this Federation but is potentially the only viable option at this time to keep SKELEC afloat moving forward.”

Liburd was speaking specifically to SKELEC’s signing of a power purchase agreement for the commencement of the project, expected to be initiated shortly.

The solar project was signed with Leclanché SA, a leading provider of high quality energy storage solutions.

The energy minister added several other initiatives are also on the horizon that will help to ease SKELEC’s cash flow burdens.